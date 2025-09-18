Iron Maiden Adds 2026 Dates to Run for Your Lives 50th Anniversary Tour

First started in East London in 1975, Iron Maiden spent the next five decades exploring themes of mythology, fantasy, war, and religion. And during that time, they also performed over 2,500 concerts. But while loving the stardom that surrounded the band, 2025 marked a special milestone for the band. Having entertained fans all over the world for the past 50 years, Iron Maiden looked to celebrate their legacy with the Run for Your Lives World Tour. While kicking off back in May, the group recently announced the tour will extend into 2026 with new dates.

When first announcing the historic tour, Bruce Dickinson promised fans an unforgettable show that would surround the early years of the band. Only focusing on the group’s first nine albums, the setlist consisted of songs like “Murders in the Rue Morgue”, “Killers”, “Powerslave”, and “The Trooper.” And for the encore, Iron Maiden performed “Fear of the Dark” and “Wasted Years.”

But with a new year right around the corner, Iron Maiden went ahead and released a slew of dates that started in May in Athens, Greece.

May 23 – Athens, Greece May 26 – Sofia, Bulgaria May 28 – Bucharest, România May 30 – Bratislava, SLOVAKIA June 2 – Hannover, GERMANY June 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands June 17 – Milan, Italy June 22 – Paris, France June 28 – Lyon – Décines, France July 7 – Lisbon, Portugal July 11 – UK Headline Show

Iron Maiden Turns Paris Concert Into A Special Night For Fans

For fans hoping Iron Maiden would visit their city, there is still a chance, as the band will announce more dates in the coming months. But for now, tickets to the 2026 Run for Your Lives World Tour will go on sale starting September 22nd.

And for those who happened to snag a ticket to the June 22nd show in Paris at the Paris La Défense Arena, they will take part in a special performance. “The band will also return to Paris so that our Run For Your Lives show can be filmed for our fans and for posterity!”

Thrilled to incorporate fans into their ongoing legacy, Iron Maiden added, “We chose an indoor stadium to see the best of the production and also a great audience, which we know Paris is and always has been for us.”

Whether in sold-out arenas or historic stadiums, Iron Maiden’s Run for Your Lives World Tour stands as both a celebration of the past and a thunderous march into the future.

