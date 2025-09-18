On This Day in 1967, Dolly Parton Released Her Debut Album—a Polite Introduction to a Future Icon

On this day (September 18) in 1967, Dolly Parton released her debut album, Hello I’m Dolly. The album came at the perfect time. Parton made her debut on The Porter Wagoner Show less than two weeks before its release date. The popular TV show helped introduce her to countless country fans across the nation. This spelled success for both the LP and its singles.

Videos by American Songwriter

Parton released seven singles before Hello, I’m Dolly hit record store shelves. The first six were non-album singles. Then, she chose “The Little Things” as the lead single from the album. All seven singles failed to chart. Then, in November, after she had taken a regular role on Wagoner’s television show, she released “Dumb Blonde” and found her first charting single. It peaked at No. 24. The album’s final single, “Something Fishy,” peaked at No. 17. The album was more commercially successful than its singles, reaching No. 11 on the Top Country Albums chart.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1989, Dolly Parton Released Her Last Solo No. 1 Country Single]

Dolly Parton Introduces Herself with Her Debut Album

As its title suggests, Dolly Parton’s debut album was a formal introduction. The 12-song collection showcased her instantly recognizable vocal style as well as her songwriting. She and her uncle, Bill Owens, co-wrote seven of the album’s tracks. It also contained three solo compositions–“Your Ole Handy Man,” “Something Fishy, “and “I’m in No Condition.” The only outside cuts on the album were “Dumb Blonde” and “I’ve Lived My Life,” penned by Curly Putman and Lola Jean Dillon, respectively.

Two major factors likely led to the success of Parton’s debut album. First and foremost, The Porter Wagoner Show put her in the households of thousands of country music-loving viewers every week. At the time, Wagoner was an established star. Her voice and his stamp of approval likely led many viewers to pick up the LP.

At the same time, it marked a shift in style for Parton. She grew up listening to and loving country music. However, when she moved to Nashville and inked a deal with Monument Records, she was pushed to record pop material. They believed her appearance and soprano voice made her ideal for the genre, despite her desire to record country material.

After multiple failed singles, the label allowed Parton to be herself on Hello, I’m Dolly. By the end of the decade, she scored her first top 10 album with My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy. 1970 saw her finding consistent success on the country singles chart. In short, Monument learned that Parton was at her best when she was recording songs that she wanted to record.

Featured Image by Andrew Putler/Redferns