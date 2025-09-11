“Irreconcilable Differences. People Change”: Dee Snider Reveals Why Mark Mendoza Won’t Join Twisted Sister Reunion

Back in 2016, Twisted Sister hit the road one last time. Ready to enjoy a life of stability, the band gathered for the 40 and F**k It tour. Performing several concerts, Twisted Sister took the stage one last time in November of that year in Mexico. Although celebrating the legacy the band created, the end had finally come. But now, almost a decade since that moment, Twisted Sister announced the band was getting back together for a new string of shows surrounding the group’s 50th anniversary. And while excited, Dee Snider explained why Mark Mendoza would be absent.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Twisted Sister’s legacy surviving five decades, the band was excited to perform for their fans once again. Speaking with Eddie Trunk, Snider admitted he only came back due to the significance of the milestone. “It really was a milestone thing. I turned 70 years old in March. And milestones, they are what they are, but at the same time, they’re reflection times for people. And me reflecting, I realized, wow, next year is 50 years since I joined Twisted Sister.”

[RELATED: Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Is Annoyed About Kiss’ Plan to Reunite: “To Me It’s Insulting”]

Dee Snider Pleads “The Fifth” Over Mark Mendoza Drama

While not giving away too many details surrounding the tour for now, Snider revealed the lineup would include Russell Pzutto taking over for bassist Mark Mendoza. Not wanting to cause drama surrounding the lineup change, Snider only stated, “I can only simply say irreconcilable differences and leave it at that. I can’t get into the weeds and I can’t go down that path. And I won’t. But irreconcilable differences. People change, and however it is, and I’m not saying he changed; maybe we changed whatever it is.”

Although Snider knew that people could change, he didn’t see Mendoza coming back for even a single performance. “I can’t imagine it right now. I can’t imagine it right now. I mean — I plead the fifth. I can’t go beyond that. But things have happened that I don’t see it being reconciled, hence the term ‘irreconcilable differences.’”

Caring little about the “irreconcilable differences” and more about the history of Twisted Sister, the band promised on their website, “When Twisted Sister announces they’re ready to rock one more time, you know it’s going to be LOUD, PROUD and ABSOLUTELY UNMISSABLE.”

As Twisted Sister prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, fans may not see the full original lineup back on stage, but Snider made it clear the band’s legacy will carry on no matter what.

(Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)