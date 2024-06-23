Dee Snider Gives Bleak Outlook on Skid Row Reuniting With Sebastian Bach

First walking on stage during the 1970s, Dee Snider watched as stardom embraced him with the heavy metal band Twisted Sister. Thanks to songs like “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, the band gained international fame as Sinder landed on Hit Parader’s list of Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time. With a rich history in music and more than 50 years in the spotlight, Snider knows the importance of a balanced relationship among band members. When discussing the possibility of Skid Row reuniting with singer Sebastian Bach, Snider explained how pride is standing in the way.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sitting down for an interview with TMZ, Snider admitted to being close friends with Sebastian. “I am close friends with Sebastian and I’m close friends with Snake [SKID ROW guitarist Dave Sabo] — both sides, close friends. I actually counseled them to get them through the ‘Slave To The Grind’ record.” He continued, “I was literally talking to both parties, just trying to keep it together. I’m a friend to them.” Having friendships on both sides, the musician added, “Until people just sort of get over themselves — all parties — it’s never gonna happen. It’s never gonna happen.”

Dee Snider Recalls How He Was An “A-Hole” Back In The 80s

Although having a friendship with Sebastian, Snider opened up about his past and how it led to many broken relationships. “Sebastian’s a very intense dude, and I love him, but just like my band, TWISTED SISTER, they came to hate me, and they wanted nothing to do with me. And I changed. I had an epiphany — I went through a lot of stuff in the ’90s and 2000s, and I’m a different person than I was back in the ’80s. I was a real a-hole back then. And so the band has reunited with me and we are friends.”

In another interview with The Hook Rocks, Sabo insisted any sort of reunion would never happen. “It’s not gonna happen. And I say the same thing every time. I’m thankful that people have such an interest in wanting to see that happen, but I also have to reiterate that this is about being happy in the situation that you’re in. So I’ll speak for myself personally.”

