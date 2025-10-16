Is the Cure About To Release (More) New Music?

Formed in 1976 by vocalist Robert Smith and drummer Lol Tolhurst, the Cure offered a refreshing antidote to the hyper-masculine rock stars of the ’80s. Despite selling more than 30 million records worldwide, the post-punk legends didn’t release a No. 1 album until 2024. That album was Songs of a Lost World, the band’s first new material in 16 years. Fortunately, it’s looking like fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for the follow-up.

If you visit the Cure’s website, you’ll find a thorough synopsis of the band’s five-decade history in their bio section. That bio is updated in real time, and fans recently picked up on a new addition: “In March 2025 the band went back into Rockfield Studios to record 13 more songs for a follow up album.”

Ahead of Songs of a Lost World’s release, Robert Smith revealed that the band had penned three albums’ worth of songs in 2019. “We recorded three albums in 2019; that’s always been the problem. I’ve tried to get three albums completed,” he said. “It will work out this time. Having finished this one, the second one is virtually finished as well. The third one is a bit more difficult because, well, if we get that far … Talking about the third album, you see what I mean? I just can’t help myself.”

How Much Longer?

In four years’ time, 2029 will mark a half century of the Cure. And Robert Smith has previously hinted that this milestone will also spell the end of the Cure.

“I’m 70 in 2029, and that’s the 50th anniversary of the first Cure album [Three Imaginary Boys],” said the “Boys Don’t Cry” crooner, 66. “If I make it that far, that’s it. In the intervening time, I’d like to include playing concerts as part of the overall plan of what we’re going to do. I’ve loved it; the last 10 years of playing shows have been the best 10 years of being in the band. It pisses all over the other 30-odd years! It’s been great.”

In the meantime, the band recently announced a string of headlining shows in the UK, Ireland, and Germany. Assuming they do call it quits in 2029, they’ll have gone out with a bang.

Featured image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Ima