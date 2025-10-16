Former KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Reportedly Hospitalized, Clinging to Life

Founding KISS guitarist and classic rock hero Ace Frehley has been dealing with health issues since late last month. On September 25, he announced the cancellation of a show in California. Then, on October 6, he canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour dates, citing “ongoing medical issues.” Today (October 16), reports say the rock legend is hospitalized and clinging to life.

According to a TMZ report, Frehley is currently on life support, and his chances of survival aren’t good. Sources close to the rocker’s family told the publication that he suffered a brain bleed in late September after falling in his studio. While Frehley’s camp has kept many details private, he has reportedly been on a ventilator for “some time.” His family may soon be faced with the difficult decision to take him off life support. The source says the family may make that decision this evening.

Ace Frehley’s Recent Health Issues

Ace Frehley spent most of 2025 touring in support of his most recent solo album, 10,000 Volts. As a result, fans were shocked to learn that he planned to cancel a performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, where he was slated to share the stage with Quiet Riot and Vixen.

At the time, a social media post stated that he had a “minor fall” in his studio that resulted in “a trip to the hospital.” However, his camp chose to keep the details of his condition quiet at the time. They only shared that he was “fine,” but his doctor insisted that he was unfit to travel.

When the Ace Frehley camp announced the cancellation of his remaining 2025 concerts, they gave even fewer details. The brief statement read, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”

The TMZ report states that he has been on life support for “some time.” However, it remains unclear whether he has been hospitalized since his fall in late September or if he was taken in at a later date.

There have been no new posts made to any of Frehley’s social media accounts since the October 6 announcement.

