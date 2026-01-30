Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Weekend (January 31, 2026)?

With Ariana Grande and Cher closing out the final Saturday Night Live episode of 2025, the cast returned in 2026 with hosts like Finn Wolfhard and Teyana Taylor. Just last week, actor Mike Myers appeared on SNL to portray billionaire Elon Musk, with the band Geese performing their hit song “Trinidad.” But with a new weekend here, fans want to know if there’s a new episode of SNL. And if so, who is hosting and performing?

Videos by American Songwriter

Barely a month into 2026 and SNL shows no signs of slowing down just yet. Although known to take a few breaks throughout the year, this weekend, Alexander Skarsgård will stand center stage as the host. Having starred in films like Battleship, Godzilla vs. Kong, and The Northman, the actor hopes to show a different side of his talents.

Releasing a promo, Skarsgård already made an impact thanks to his height. Standing at 6-foot-4, the actor found himself helping castmembers Veronika Slowikowska, Jeremy Culhane, and Kam Patterson. With items like a pen, hat, and football suddenly out of arm’s reach, Skarsgård became more than the host.

Who Is The Musical Guest On ‘Saturday Night Live’?

Aside from Skarsgård filling in as host, SNL also announced Cardi B as the musical guest for the evening. Releasing her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, in 2025, the singer promoted the project with her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour. Kicking off on February 11 in California, the tour will include 35 shows, with the last scheduled in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 18.

Although having a full tour right around the corner, Cardi B appears all smiles as she stands alongside Skarsgård to promote SNL. Releasing a series of promos, fans already offered a few suggestions for the cold open.

“You know what would be so lol if the cold opening , cardi plays Nicki.” “Cardi B as Nicki Minaj in the cold open. Make it happen, SNL!” “He’s sooo fine. And Cardi is too funny. I couldn’t be more excited!” “I’m hoping to see Cardi B in a sketch, not just in a song skit.”

Filling her schedule with a tour and SNL, Cardi B added the Super Bowl to her 2026 lineup. Cheering on her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the singer is set to travel to Levi Stadium in Santa Clara. But she won’t just be there as a fan. Cardi B is expected to headline at Michael Rubin’s famous Super Bowl Party on February 7.

Ready to make the most of 2026, don’t miss Cardi B on a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.



(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)