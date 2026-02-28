Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight (February 28, 2026)? Host & Musical Guest Details

For fans of Saturday Night Live, the last few weeks have been a time of waiting. With the 2026 Winter Olympics taking over February, SNL decided to shut Studio 8H until the closing ceremonies. While the United States ended its Olympic run with 12 gold medals, 12 silver medals, and 9 bronze medals, fans are anxiously awaiting the return of SNL. And with the weekend here, the question remains – is there a new episode of SNL tonight?

Thankfully, the wait is officially over. With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluded, the cast of SNL returned to the studio, ready to kick off an unforgettable show hosted by actor Connor Storrie. Releasing a special promo for tonight’s show, cast member Sarah Sherman shared her concern about Storrie’s hosting abilities.

Thanks to his breakout role in Heated Rivalry, Sherman knew Storrie’s acting capabilities, but soon learned he needed some media training after he went on a rant that featured more than a few hot words. Although hitting the “bleep” button on the actor, fans could guess what he said by Sherman’s reaction. “Oh, I think we should get you some media training.”

Fans Can Barely Wait For ‘Saturday Night Live’

Standing alongside Storrie was the musical guest for the evening, Mumford & Sons. Much like Sherman, the group was shocked by the actor’s statement. Marcus Mumford insisted, “Please don’t use language like that in front of the sons.”

Just last week, the rock band released their latest album Prizefighter. Including singles like “Rubber Band Man”, “Prizefighter”, and “The Banjo Song”, the group is set to bring plenty of energy to Studio 8H as SNL returns to its regular schedule.

With SNL kicking off tonight, fans could barely contain their excitement. When releasing the promo, comments included:

“Haven’t looked forward to SNL this much in a long time.” “I NEED IT TO BE SATURDAY NIGHT ALREADY.” “Connor already looks like he is having so much fun! He is going to kill it on Saturday!” “Words cannot describe how excited I am for this.” “Never watched an episode in full before, but for Connor, I will do ANYTHING!!!!!”

No longer having to wait, don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing tonight, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

