It Drives Me Crazy That No One Remembers These 4 Popular Songs From 1972

Unless you’re a diehard fan of progressive rock and/or rhythm and blues from the 1970s, you might have forgotten about these popular songs from the year 1972. Considering how excellent they are, I think they’re worth revisiting more than half a century later. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Pop That Thang” by The Isley Brothers

This jam from The Isley Brothers was a real funk masterpiece back in the day. And yet, even on oldies radio, I never really hear this song much anymore. What gives?

“Pop That Thang” by The Isley Brothers was a hefty dance hit for the brothers, peaking at No. 2 on the US R&B charts and No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Walkin’ In The Rain With The One I Love” by Love Unlimited

Another gorgeous R&B hit from 1972, “Walkin’ In The Rain With The One I Love” by Love Unlimited was one of the most popular songs to come out that very year. And I almost forgot about it, as I really don’t hear it out in the wild anymore.

“Walkin’ In The Rain With The One I Love” by Love Unlimited was a notable R&B hit in 1972. It sold over a million copies and peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100. And, fun fact: That voice on the telephone in the song’s introduction belongs to Barry White, who would eventually marry Love Unlimited member Glodean James.

“Roundabout” by Yes

Prog fans know and remember this song very well. For the relatively uninitiated, though, “Roundabout” by Yes remains a mystery. But if you were alive and conscious back in 1972, I bet you’ll recognize the riff very quickly.

“Roundabout” by Yes dropped in very early 1972 and peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart. The song would earn songwriters Jon Anderson and Steve Howe a BMI award the following year.

“Power Of Love” by Joe Simon

Soul was still reigning supreme in 1972, and this entry on our list of popular songs from that year was quite the hit. Sadly, I can’t remember the last time I heard this Joe Simon classic on the radio.

“Power Of Love” by Joe Simon was a massive hit on the R&B charts in 1972, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in the US. The song also peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images