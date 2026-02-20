These 3 Country Songs From 1967 Should Come With a Heartbreak Warning

Country music is known for its sad songs. But then there are songs that are almost devastating, telling a story full of heartache, including these three country songs, which all came out in 1967.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Life Turned Her That Way” by Mel Tillis

There might not be anything more heartbreaking than realizing the irreparable pain you’ve caused someone else. It’s what Mel Tillis sings about in “Life Turned Her That Way”. Written by Harlan Howard, “Life Turned Her That Way” is on his second studio album, Life’s That Way, later released with “Life Turned Her That Way” as the title track.

The sad song says, “She’s been stepped on and walked on so many times / And I hate to admit it, but that last footprint’s mine / She was crying when I met her, she cries harder today / So don’t blame her, life turned her that way.”

Before Tillis recorded “Life Turned Her That Way”, Little Jimmy Dickens released it in 1965. Two decades after Tillis had a hit single with “Life Turned Her That Way”, Ricky Van Shelton released his own version. The song became Shelton’s second No. 1 single.

“Paper Mansions” by Dottie West

Written by Ted Harris, Dottie West includes “Paper Mansions” on her fourth studio album, With All My Heart And Soul. The song is a tragic tale about no longer wanting to believe false promises.

“Paper Mansions” says, “Don’t build for me no paper mansion that I can never call my own / For love can’t live in paper mansions that only stand until you’ve gone / You’ve always been a dreamer, dear, and I’m a dreamer too / But I guess I’ve had too many of the time that don’t come true / So don’t build me no mansion with paper walls so thin / That only stand until you leave again.”

A Top 10 single for West, Lynn Anderson later recorded her own version for her 1968 Promises, Promises project. When West released “Paper Mansions”, she already had several hit singles to her credit. Interestingly, although she had several more Top 40 singles, it wasn’t until 1973 that she returned to the Top 10, with “Country Sunshine”.

“Lonely Again” by Eddy Arnold

“Lonely Again” became a country and pop hit for Eddy Arnold. The title track of an album also out in 1967, Jean Chapel wrote the song. Although it sounds like a pity party for one, “Lonely Again” remains one of Arnold’s more popular songs.

“Lonely Again” says, “You told me that others before you / Were foolish to cause me to cry / And just when I learned to adore you / You kissed one more dream goodbye / And left me lonely again / Just like you found me / Lonely again / No arms around me.”

Photo by CBS via Getty Images