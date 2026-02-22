These 4 Trisha Yearwood Songs Didn’t Hit No. 1 (but They Are Still Amazing)

For more than 35 years, Trisha Yearwood has been part of country music. The Georgia native has released dozens of songs, including these four, which are among her best, even though they didn’t hit No. 1.

“Wrong Side Of Memphis”

Most people likely assume “Wrong Side Of Memphis” is one of Yearwood’s chart-topping singles. But the song, which remains one of her most popular today, peaked in the Top 5. Written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison, “Wrong Side Of Memphis” appears on Yearwood’s sophomore Hearts In Armor record.

The uptempo tune says, “I’ve been living on the wrong side of Memphis / Gonna bronze these blue suede shoes / These cowboy boots are gettin’ kinda restless / And I ain’t gotta single thing to lose.“

“I’ll Still Love You More”

Few songs tug at the heartstrings like “I’ll Still Love You More”. Written by songwriting legend Diane Warren, “I’ll Still Love You More” appears on Yearwood’s Where Your Road Leadsalbum.

An anthem of enduring love, “I’ll Still Love You More” says, “If you say that you love me more than anybody / Than anyone’s ever been loved before / As much as you love me, baby, I’ll still love you / Baby, I’ll still love you more / I’ll still love you more.”

“I’ll Still Love You More” became a Top 10 hit for Yearwood.

“I Would’ve Loved You Anyway”

As country songs go, few have as much angst and heartache as “I Would’ve Loved You Anyway”. On Yearwood’s 2021 Inside Out project, “I Would’ve Loved You Anyway” is written by Mary Danna and Troy Verges.

“I Would’ve Loved You Anyway” says, “If I’d have known the way that this would end / If I’d have read the last page first / If I’d have had the strength to walk away /If I’d have known how this would hurt / I would’ve loved you anyway / I’d do it all the same / Not a second I would change / Not a touch that I would trade / Had I known my heart would break / I’d have loved you anyway.”

“Every Girl In This Town”

After more than a decade of not focusing on new music, Trisha Yearwood returned to the Top 25 with “Every Girl In This Town”. Out in 2019 on her Every Girl project, the positive, uptempo song is written by Erik Dylan, Connie Harrington, and Caitlyn Smith.

“Every Girl” says, “And we dance, and we laugh ’til we all fall down / We keep kissin’ boys tryin’ to figure it out / Stretchin’ for stars on our tiptoe hearts / Tryin’ to get our big dreams off the ground / Like every girl in this town.“

“[This song] kind of emerged as this kind of girl power song, without being preachy,” Yearwood recalls (via Parade). “Just talking about accepting yourself the way you are and going for your dreams.”

Photo by Jon Super/Redferns