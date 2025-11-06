“It Felt Like Being in School Again”: GALE Reveals Her Unusual Writing Process for Her Sophomore Album (Exclusive)

GALE knew her second album would have to be something special to live up to her first one.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the two years since she released her freshman LP, Lo Que No Te Dije, GALE has been hard at work crafting her next chapter. While some artists would be bogged down by the pressure of striving to repeat success, GALE found it “exciting.”

“I was trying to do it and explore it from a very creative angle, because I was in a happy place,” GALE recently told American Songwriter. “I’m like, ‘OK, how can I dig into my feelings or experiences?’”

She decided to do that by writing ideas she wanted to explore on “papelitos,” little pieces of paper, and putting them all in a bag.

“I would arrive to all my sessions with that. It felt like being in school again,” she recalled. “All of us would pull out a little piece of paper and would read [it, and ask,] ‘How do I want to explore that?’”

Those unique brainstorming sessions made for a “very creative environment” and eventually led to her 13-track sophomore record, Lo Que Puede Pasar, which is out now.

What to Know About GALE’s Lo Que Puede Pasar

Coming on the heels of a “very nostalgic, straightforward, personal breakup album,” GALE sought to make Lo Que Puede Pasar something different.

“This second album is more about experimenting, not only with sound, but also with all the experiences in my life that I’ve been going through, feelings of uncertainty, and exploring my sensuality, and also my nostalgic side, because that’s always a part of me,” she said. “I feel like it’s very special.”

“It’s about just living fully, stepping out of your comfort zone, getting out of your overthinking head,” GALE continued. “It’s about just doing it with your heart and living fully every experience that life puts in our way.”

The album covers a wide spectrum, from the “very feel good” track “Perspectiva” to “Domingo,” a song borne out of her homesickness for both her family and Puerto Rico.

It also includes four features, with Danny Ocean, Abraham Mateo, ROBI, and Lagos all lending their voices to tracks.

“I admire them so much,” GALE said of her collaborators. “… I think that the most important thing about these features is that there’s creative chemistry, respect, and admiration. There’s a real connection. They all feel very special and close to my heart for that reason.”

With the album out in the world, GALE is hoping fans “feel empowered and vulnerable, and that they understand and know that there’s power in vulnerability” when they sit down to listen.

GALE Reflects on Her Success

As for GALE, she often reminds herself to soak in this moment, one that has her connecting with fans across the world through her words and voice.

“This has been my dream since forever. I feel like it’s like a full circle moment,” she said. “There’s a lot going on these days and everything is happening so fast. I’ve been working on this album for two years, so I’m just trying to take everything in and enjoy the process and understand my process.”

“It’s been a beautiful, beautiful journey and I’m learning and growing every day,” GALE added. “I feel like the goal for me is that I’m able to take it all in, and take my time with things, and enjoy it, and stop for a second and and be grateful.”

Looking ahead, GALE is excited to perform more live shows and to continue to connect with fans. She’s also gearing up to serve on the judging panel of American Songwriter’s 2025 Song Contest.

“I am so excited to listen to all the songs,” she said, before suggesting that contestants go not for technical perfection, but powerful emotion in their submissions.

“I am driven a lot by the emotion and how it makes me feel,” GALE said. “… Music can also be very mathematical. I understand that and respect that, but I need the song to make me feel something, whatever the message might be.”

Photo by @asulprusia