Gretchen Wilson Reimagines ‘Here for the Party’ With Star-Studded Duets Alongside Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, & More

Just last month, a group of aspiring artists took the stage in the new singing competition, The Road. Besides getting the chance to open for Keith Urban, the group gained priceless advice from Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson. For Wilson, she acted as the tour manager for the singers. While many of the contestants hoped to launch their careers, Wilson looked to take a trip into the past with a reimagining of her debut album, Here for the Party. And wanting to make it a real party, she called on stars like Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, and several others to bring the idea to life.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in May 2004, Wilson released Here for the Party. Although marking her debut album, the singer seemed to strike gold with songs like “Homewrecker”, “When I Think About Cheatin’”, and “Redneck Woman.” When it hit the airwaves, the album landed No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums. It climbed to No. 2 on the US Billboard 200.

Just the start of the success that followed the album, Here for the Party brought Wilson four Grammy nominations. She ended up walking away from the 47th Annual Grammy Awards with an award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Gretchen Wilson Bringing More Than Cody Johnson To The Party

With over two decades passing since the album was first released, Wilson decided to give it new life. Speaking on the Nashville Now podcast, she prepared to rerecord all the songs. “I’m going to have a guest vocalist on each song. I’ve gotten some promises from some pretty big names. You know how music works, though. They don’t actually have to be there the day I’m tracking it. But I’ve gotten far enough to know what key everybody’s song needs to be in.”

As for the singers who will accompany her, Johnson will team up with Wilson for “When I Think About Cheatin’”. Tanya Tucker will lend her voice for the iconic “Redneck Woman.” While not giving away the entire list, she also named Lambert, Travis Tritt, and Ella Langley.

Excited about the project, Wilson discussed how getting Johnson on the album happened unexpectedly. “I played a show a few weeks ago with the amazing Cody Johnson, and he told me he and his wife have a favorite song on that record. So he’s going to sing that one with me, ‘When I Think About Cheating.’”

With her friends in tow and the songs that started it all, Wilson is ready to celebrate where she’s been – and remind fans why Here for the Party still hits just as hard today. But for now, don’t miss Wilson on The Road, airing on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and available to stream the following day on Paramount+.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)