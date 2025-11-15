It’s Not Too Early To Listen to These 3 Country Christmas Songs

Amid the classic Christmas carols, country artists often release original Christmas songs. It might only be November, but it’s still not too early to listen to these three country Christmas songs.

“Let It Be Christmas” by Alan Jackson

“Let It Be Christmas” is the title track of Jackson’s 2002 holiday album. Amid the well-known songs like “Jingle Bells”, “Winter Wonderland”, “O Come, All Ye Faithful”, and more, Jackson includes “Let It Be Christmas” on the record.

“Let It Be Christmas” is the only original song on the 11-track project. The song says, “Let it be Christmas everywhere / Let heavenly music fill the air / Let anger and fear and hate disappear / Let there be love that lasts through the year / And let it be Christmas, Christmas everywhere.“

“Where Are You, Christmas” by Faith Hill

Faith Hill sings “Where Are You, Christmas” for the blockbuster 2000 film, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Written by Mariah Carey, James Horner, and Will Jennings, the song says, “Where are you Christmas? / Do you remember / The one you used to know? / I’m not the same one / See what the time’s done / Is that why you have let me go?“

According to My Merry Christmas, Carey was originally supposed to record the song instead of Hill. Unfortunately for Carey, she was still in legal proceedings with her former husband and producer, Tommy Mottola, and was unable to release the song, with Hill doing her own version instead.



“Hallelujah” by Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Underwood includes “Hallelujah” on the deluxe version of her 2021 holiday My Gift album. John Legend sings with Underwood on the song. He also wrote the song with Toby Gad.

“Hallelujah” says, “Let the world stand still, the church bells ring / Silent night as the angels sing / Hallelujah, Hallelujah / Let the magic warm the moonlit air / Hear the choirs join in singing everywherе / Hallelujah, Hallelujah.”

“The music world is actually a pretty small world, and everybody knows what everybody else is doing,” Underwood tells The Tennessean. “We got this song sent to us at the last minute, when we were almost wrapped up with the Christmas album. And I loved the song. It’s so beautifully written, and it covers a lot of ground in Christmas. There’s a lot about Christmas that makes it special. [The song has] this faith element. It puts you in the scenery, talking about the candles and the winter’s chill. And then there’s this love aspect of it that runs throughout. It mixes all that together perfectly.”

