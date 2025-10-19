Keith Urban Needed a Minute Ahead of This “Beautifully Tender” Nashville Performance

Last night, Keith Urban wrapped his High and Alive Tour with a nearly three-hour show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer, 57, hit a few snags at the end, canceling one show due to illness and juggling a lineup change after his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, exited the tour. All of that, plus tabloid gossip about his personal life, seemed to catch up to the four-time Grammy winner, who needed to take a beat during an emotional rendition of “Someone Like You.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Nashville Crowd Helped Keith Urban Get Through This Song

Friday’s (Oct. 17) stop at Bridgestone Arena marked Keith Urban’s first Nashville appearance after news broke last month of his divorce from Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

As he prepared to perform his 2002 No. 1 hit “Somebody Like You,” the New Zealand native dropped to one knee on the stage. Fan-shot footage shows Urban inhaling and exhaling as he soaks in the crowd’s growing cheers. At various points, he appears to brush aside tears.

From his vantage point on the ground, he begins performing the lead single from his third studio album, Golden Road. There’s a new wind blowin’ like I’ve never known / I’m breathin’ deeper than I’ve ever done, Urban sings. And it sure feels good / To finally feel the way I do / Now I wanna love somebody, love somebody like you.

The Nashville Experience Instagram account shared video of the moment to its official page. “Nashville’s here for you tonight,” the caption read.

Support continued to pour into the comments section. “How beautifully tender; raw and real!! The rasp and cry in his voice tonight was just heart-wrenchingly lovely and bare!” one Instagram user wrote. “He was speaking to the crowd without saying everything that was in his mind and heart…”

[RELATED: Here’s Why Maggie Baugh Won’t Be Going Back on Tour With Keith Urban]

Watch His New Reality Show

After serving as a coach on the Australian edition of The Voice and a judge on American Idol, Keith Urban is returning to reality TV. With country star Blake Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producers, The Road premieres on CBS at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The show pits 12 aspiring musicians against one another as they take turns opening for Urban in a different city. Once the audience rates each performance, Urban and Shelton take that feedback into account when deciding who to send home.

“Redneck Woman” singer Gretchen Wilson will also make an appearance as tour manager.

Featured image by Jason Davis/Getty Images