Morgan Wallen Stirs up Fans With Cryptic Social Media Post: “We’re So Back Baby”

Morgan Wallen fans already have plenty to look forward to in 2026, as the newly minted highest-certified country artist of all time gears up to launch his Still the Problem Tour on April 10 at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. However, the Sneedville, Tennessee-born artist just ignited a whole new firestorm with his first social media appearance in nearly four months.

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“I guess it’s about time I come out of hibernation for a bit,” the “Whiskey Glasses” singer, 32, wrote on Instagram Thursday (March 26). The post—his first since New Year’s Day—included a photo of Wallen grinning broadly with a soundboard in the background. The image appears to have been taken in a studio, which seems to imply that the former Entertainer of the Year has new music on the way.

“OH WE’RE SO BACK BABY,” one Instagram user commented, adding three fire emojis.

Added another, “We’ve been outside waiting like it’s Black Friday.”

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Father Praises Son for Staying Grounded Despite Fame: “He Hasn’t Lost His Way”]

Is a New Morgan Wallen Album on the Way?

Last May, Morgan Wallen released his fourth studio album, I’m the Problem. Predictably, the 37-track behemoth spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard 200 in 2025—more than any other album that year. Additionally, seven of the album’s eight singles have topped either the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay chart.

Despite the fact that I’m the Problem is Wallen’s longest-running album yet, it appears the “Love Somebody” hitmaker has more to say. Ever since he announced his Still the Problem Tour, fans have speculated that a deluxe version may be around the corner.

Wallen has dropped other possible hints. After teasing the possibility of an extended version of the I’m the Problem track “Interlude”, the country-pop hitmaker brought out rapper Drake for his Houston show pre-walkout. Many fans believe that points to an appearance from the “God’s Plan” hitmaker on the longer “Interlude.”

Either way, the “You Proof” singer doesn’t seem poised for a break from dominating the country music scene, just as he has done for the last decade.

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024