Tom Hanks’ Son Is Living in a Nashville Trailer Park as He Chases Country Music Dreams

Born to both Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, it seemed that Chet Hanks would follow in their footsteps with an acting career in Hollywood. And for a time, that is exactly what he did with roles in Empire, Atlanta, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Shameless. From there, he even explored music with songs like ‘White and Purple” and “White Boy Summer.” While navigating nearly every avenue in the entertainment industry, Chet recently revealed he moved to Nashville to explore a country music career.

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Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chet discussed his rise in music with the group Something Out West. Forming the group with Drew Arthur, the two signed with Big Machine Records after releasing the song “Leaving Hollywood.” And speaking of leaving Hollywood, Chet knew the best place to move was Nashville.

While admitting he still owned a condo in LA, Chet told Fallon that he wasn’t looking for another property in Nashville. Instead, he went a different direction. “I was, like, staying in Airbnbs and hotels and that gets really old because I just like having my own space.” Needing to get away, he decided to take a road trip in an Airstream trailer.

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Chet Hanks Jokes About Being The “Youngest Person In The Trailer Park”

Although a life in a trailer might not be the goal for most people, Chet considered it home. “I stayed in an Airstream trailer and I really loved it.” He continued, “I was like, ‘Man, I want one of these. I want to get one of these.’ So I did. I got a trailer. It’s not an Airstream. I’m not there yet. But I’m really happy with it.”

With Chet enjoying the freedom that a trailer granted him, he didn’t splurge on an Airstream just yet. Instead, he revealed it to be a Jayco Eagle. “It’s a Jayco Eagle. (It’s got) everything I need. I got my kitchen. I got, you know, a walk-in shower. That’s a big deal with trailers, if it’s a walk-in shower, because sometimes they combine the toilet and shower. It’s called a wet bath.”

For those who considered a life in the trailer park to be far from the lavish lifestyle of Hollywood, Chet joked he was the youngest person around. “I’m probably, like, the youngest person in the trailer park by like 30 or 40 years. It’s not what you think, you know? You think, ‘Oh, you’re gonna live in a trailer park. It might be a little sketchy. It might be a little dangerous.’ It’s all just, like retirees, you know? Great people.”

That shift in lifestyle seems to be shaping more than just where Chet lives. Surrounded by everyday people and a slower pace, he’s tapping into the kind of real-life perspective that country music thrives on. Treating it as a reset, the singer was ready for a new chapter in his ongoing career.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)