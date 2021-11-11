Jack White Set to Release Two Albums in 2022, Shares Video for “Taking Me Back”

There’s not one but two new releases coming from Jack White in 2022.

His first album in four years since Boarding House Reach, White is set to release Fear of the Dawn on April 8, and follow it up with Enter Heaven Alive on July 22, both off of Third Man Records.

News of the double-album release was accompanied by a video for the Fear of the Dawn single “Taking Me Back,” directed by Jack White III and co-directed by Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis).

Fear of the Dawn and Enter Heaven Alive explore varied emotions, influences, and shifting themes.

Available in a standard black vinyl version, there are five limited edition vinyl variants of Fear of the Dawn also available, including a midnight blue version with a screen-printed jacket—available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store—an astronomical blue at select independent record stores, a moon glow white vinyl at Target, and a split moon glow white and astronomical blue LP with an 11”x11” screen-printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD at Rough Trade Records with additional variants for Enter Heaven Alive revealed at a later date.

In 2020, White released The White Stripes Greatest Hits (Third Man Records/Legacy), and moving into 2021, the artist marked the grand opening of Third Man Records London, Third Man Records’ third physical space, and first store outside of the U.S.

White also recently launched Jack White Art & Design, a new omnibus website cataloging an expansive scope of his work throughout more than 20 years in photographs and videos, as well as his work within industrial and interior design, graphic design, furniture and upholstery, sculpture, instruments and hardware, vinyl concepts, film, and more.

‘Fear of the Dawn’

Fear of the Dawn Tracklist:



1. Taking Me Back

2. Fear of the Dawn

3. The White Rave

4. Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip)

5. Eosophobia

6. Into the Twilight

7. Dusk

8. What’s the Trick?

9. That Was Then (This is Now)

10. Eosophobia (Reprise)

11. Morning, Noon and Night

12. Shedding My Velvet

‘Enter Heaven Alive’

Enter Heaven Alive Tracklist:

1. A Tip From You to Me

2. All Along the Way

3. Help Me Along

4. Love is Selfish

5. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love_

6. Queen of the Bees

7. A Tree on Fire From Within

8. If I Die Tomorrow

9. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10. A Madman for Manhattan

11. Taking Me Back (Gently)

Photo by David James Swanson/Big Hassle