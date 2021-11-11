Tom DeLonge: “I’m Down” for Blink-182 Reunion

Tom DeLonge, co-frontman for the Poway, California-born pop-punk band Blink-182 made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden recently and made a bit of news.

The musician said he and the other two members of the Grammy-nominated group, bassist and singer Mark Hoppus and drummer and soon-to-be-Kardashian Travis Barker, are all up for a reunion.

“I think that’s definitely something we’re all interested in,” said DeLonge, who has been busy with his musical side project, Angels & Airwaves, which recently released its new album, Lifeforms.

He added: “It’s so funny, Blink is like, we’re there and then we’re gone, and then we’re there, and then we’re gone. I feel like I’m always talking about some kind of reunion.”

DeLonge said he and his bandmates “always talk about playing together again.”

Recently, though, Hoppus went through a bout of cancer, which he’s successfully beaten (though he is still receiving precautionary screenings). And Barker has been on just about everyone’s new album and is recently engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

DeLonge said: “I think that that’s definitely something we’re all interested in. Finding the time to do it, where it lines up with everybody’s priorities, is really all that’s needed. And getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But, yeah, I’m down. I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it, and when, is really what we’ve got to figure out.”

Blink-182 last released a new album in 2019 with its LP Nine and the band dropped, California in 2016. In 2020, Hoppus and Barker had talked about potential releases for 2021, including a new EP. But to date, nothing has materialized.

See the full interview with Corden below.

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images