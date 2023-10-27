Jacob Collier Recruits Michael McDonald and Lawrence on Groovy New Single

Jacob Collier is giving us another taste of his upcoming album, Djesse Vol. 4, with his newest single, “Wherever I Go,” and he’s once again teamed up with some spectacular artists. His previous single, “Little Blue,” featured an angelic Brandi Carlile, whose voice pairs well with the song’s mellow piano.

Now, Collier has joined forces with the legendary Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan fame, as well as soul-pop brother and sister duo Lawrence—consisting of Clyde and Gracie Lawrence as well as their eight-piece band—for his next single. “Wherever I Go” is out Friday, October 27, and Djesse Vol. 4 drops on February 29.

“Wherever I Go” is a jammy track that seamlessly blends each artist’s distinctive sound, resulting in a harmonious, cohesive groove that takes listeners on a journey through the heart of soul-pop and out the other side. According to a press release on the single, Collier took inspiration from the Doobie Brothers, Stevie Wonder, and Steely Dan, tapping into the soulful sounds of his various childhood idols.

“Jacob Collier is one of contemporary music’s most innovative artists,” said Michael McDonald about working with Collier. “It was nothing short of a thrill for me to be invited to participate on the recording of his original song. It was an opportunity to witness Jacob’s unique genius up close and the chance to perform again, (this time virtually), with Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. Two very talented recording artists in their own right.”

On Djesse Vol. 4, Collier is spinning a magical, cross-genre masterpiece with songs like the lullaby-esque “Little Blue,” shreddy “WELLLL” which was co-written with Remi Wolf, and the Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer-backed “Never Gonna Be Alone,” which blends a smooth, slick guitar with a lo-fi beat. Now, Collier is adding “Wherever I Go” to the list.

Each single so far has a distinctive sound, yet they hint at a cohesive project that makes sense for what we know of Collier’s past work. From what he’s been putting out of the album, this conclusion to the Djesse saga will be dramatic, electrifying, and rich with story.

Along with releasing the final piece to the Djesse puzzle, Collier is also embarking on a massive U.S. tour in support of the album. He announced the 31-stop tour on October 17, and it will be hosted at legendary venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Paramount Theatre in Seattle, and The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, among others.

The tour kicks off in Toronto on April 22, and spans most of the spring and summer, concluding in mid-June. For support, Kimbra and Emily King are joining. Tickets for the tour went on sale on October 20, and more information can be found on Collier’s website and StubHub.

