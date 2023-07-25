James Murphy Teams with Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, and Jacknife Lee on New Project

LCD Soundsystem founder James Murphy has lent his vocal talents to the title track for Los Angeles, a collaborative album between The Cure‘s Lol Tolhurst, Siouxsie and the Banshees’ Budgie, and producer Garret ‘Jacknife’ Lee. The trio will be releasing Los Angeles on November 3 under the name Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee.

The new single, “Los Angeles,” features Murphy’s signature, conversational vocal style and the cynical lyrics Los Angeles eats its children/ Los Angeles eats its young. The song is accompanied by a music video featuring skateboarders, cheerleaders, and black-and-white cinematography.

The collaborative album started to come to fruition when Budgie was part of a tour in Los Angeles. “As we were finishing, Lol turns to me and says, ‘I think we should do something together.’ With these things, I usually go away and forget, but for once in my life I said to myself, ‘Yeah good idea!’” revealed Budgie, according to Our Culture.

“Lol is very leveling. He calls himself a pragmatist, whereas I’m very impetuous, and it was like Garret was bridging the two, in his consultation room,” Budgie continued.

According to Our Culture, Tolhurst also gave his two cents regarding the creation of the album. “Adding some vocalists that we like was obviously going to make it more attractive to people, so over the space of about 18 months to two years, we got a whole bunch of them in, and as far as lyrics went, we just said, ‘You make something up!’” Tolhurst stated.

In addition to Murphy, the album will feature The Edge from U2, Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Screen, and several more. Check out the official track list for Los Angeles below:

1. “This Is What It Is (To Be Free)” with Bobby Gillespie

2. “Los Angeles” with James Murphy

3. “Uh Oh” with Arrow de Wilde and Mark Bowen (IDLES)

4. “Ghosted At Home” with Bobby Gillespie

5. “Train With No Station” with The Edge

6. “Bodies” with Lonnie Holley and Mary Lattimore

7. “Everything And Nothing”

8. “Travel Channel” with Pam Amsterdam

9. “Country of the Blind” with Bobby Gillespie

10. “The Past (Being Eaten)”

11. “We Got To Move” with Isaac Brock

12. “Noche Oscura” with The Edge

13. “Skins” with James Murphy

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images