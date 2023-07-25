Alex Warren Announces First Headlining Shows in California

Acclaimed singer and YouTuber Alex Warren has announced his first series of headlining shows, dubbed Alex Warren Live. The shows will take place on September 3, 4, and 5 in California. The first concert will be held at Voodoo Room in San Diego, while the second will take place at The Troubadour in West Hollywood. The third show will be held at Constellation Room in Santa Ana.

Videos by American Songwriter

RELATED: Royal Blood Release New Single, Announce North American Tour

Pre-sale for tickets will begin on Wednesday (July 26) at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available to the general public for purchase on Friday (July 28) at 10 a.m. PT.

The announcement of Warren’s shows comes fresh off the release of his emotional single and video, “Change Your Mind.” The song and video detail Warren’s brother’s struggles with mental health. In addition to “Change Your Mind,” Warren has released “Give You Love,” “Chasing Shadows,” “Headlights.”

Before his foray into music, Warren began his career as an influencer. He joined the Hype House and was featured in the Netflix series of the same name. In 2021, Warren released his first single, “One More I Love You.”

In a recent interview with Variance, Warren discussed the differences between being a full-time influencer and a working musician. “It’s funny because I started on social media singing. If you scroll down any of my socials, it’s me doing covers and always dreaming of doing what I’m doing now; it just never seemed possible,” he said.

“So there’s the part where it’s like, it doesn’t feel real and that I’ve signed a record label deal, and I’ve played on stages and stuff, but I don’t think it really hit me yet, that this might be my job,” Warren continued. “Whenever someone asks me what I do, many of my friends go; he’s a musician, but I just literally go; I don’t know what the hell I do; I have no idea. So I think it’s really, it’s been cool and scary, insane, and surreal.”

During the same interview, Warren discussed the future of his music. “I have a whole project done at this point; right now, it’s more the singles route, and hopefully, by the time we’re at seven, something new can be released,” Warren explained. “I only have five songs out, and three of them were posted years ago. I have two songs out with Atlantic, and it’s more of we’re going to put a song out every month and see how it goes.”

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)