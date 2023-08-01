Wilco Announces New Album ‘Cousin,’ Shares Single “Evicted”

Acclaimed Americana band Wilco announced its forthcoming new album, Cousin, which will hit shelves and digital platforms worldwide later this fall on September 29.

With the news, the Chicago-born group shared its latest single, “Evicted.” Fronted by singer-songwriter Jeff Tweed, the new album marks Wilco’s latest since its 2022 double LP, Cruel Country. The band’s new acoustic-driven single, said Tweedy, is about the loss of one’s love. It’s catchy and mournful all at once.

“I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart,” explained Tweedy in the statement,

The new record is produced by Welsh musician and record producer, Cate Le Bon, which is the first time the band used an outside producer since its 2007 LP, Sky Blue Sky.

According to the press release, “Cate, who the band first met at their Solid Sound Festival in 2019, pushed Wilco to take risks, repurposing their strengths and challenging them to oppose habits. She did all this while maintaining what has, for the last thirty years, defined them as a band, their fearlessness, made possible by musical virtuosity and the secret language only a family shares. Her touches, among them the unexpected inclusion of saxophone, a Japanese Zen-On guitar, and a cinematic, New Wave-influenced drum machine, drive the album into the future.”

Several months ago, Wilco announced an upcoming U.S. tour. Fans can check those dates, which begin September 25 and conclude October 27, along with the new song, below.

Sept. 25 – Wichita, KS @ Wave *

Sept. 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cainʼs Ballroom *

Sept. 28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Sept. 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater – Waterloo Park *

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

Oct. 3 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Oct. 8 – Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Oct. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

Oct. 14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA @ ^

Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

Oct. 22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

Oct. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

Oct. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

Oct. 27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

* with My Brightest Diamond

^ with Nina Nastasia

Photo: Peter Crosby / Pitch Perfect PR