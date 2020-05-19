In the good news department, optimism reigns in concert plans



LOS ANGELES, CA – Tuesday, May 19, 2020 – James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have announced their US Tour dates have been rescheduled to 2021 as per the schedule below. The James Taylor and Band Tanglewood concert scheduled for July 4, 2020 has also been rescheduled to July 4, 2021.



As announced by both artists on a zoom video, which is above, they express their disappointment at having to postpone the shows, but happiness that they were able to change the whole tour, not missing a single city originally planned.



James’s June 21, 2020 concert at Fenway Park with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin has also been rescheduled and the new 2021 date will be announced following Major League Baseball’s announcement of their full schedule. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for information on refunds. The patience of all ticket holders has been appreciated through these uncertain and challenging times.



There will be an announcement coming shortly regarding James Taylor’s postponed Canadian tour with Bonnie Raitt.



“Disappointing as it is to have to reschedule these shows,” writes Bonnie, “our first tour together, James/Jackson and I look forward with intense excitement to next spring when, hopefully, we’ll finally get to set this thing in motion. We were hoping to reschedule the tour a bit sooner but the experts we consulted have advised waiting for a full year. We thank you all for your patience and understanding and are really encouraged by the majority of you who are holding onto your tickets. We will honor them.”



Tour dates and more are on James Taylor’s website.