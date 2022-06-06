The Doobie Brothers Reschedule a Run of Shows Due to COVID-19

The Doobie Brothers have rescheduled a series of concert dates this month after members of their touring party tested positive for COVID-19. The rock outfit is currently undergoing its 50th-anniversary tour celebrating its legacy as a group. The tour features band members Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, and John McFee reunited with Michael McDonald.

Shows slated for June in Indiana, Georgia, Florida, and North Caroline were moved to July. The new dates were posted on Saturday (June 4).

“We want to apologize to our fans,” the band said in a statement shared on social media. “Several members of the Doobies touring party came down with Covid and we had no choice but to reschedule the below dates. We look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

The Doobie Brothers released their 15th studio album, LIBERTÉ, in October of last year. The album featured Johnson, Simmons, and McFee as a three-piece. The album, and the accompanying EP, were the legendary outfit’s first original music since 2010. The band’s signature harmonies and unparalleled songwriting were all present, hailing the Doobies as a continued rock n’ roll tour de force.

