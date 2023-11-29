How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s Rescheduled Tour Dates

If you bought tickets to Madonna’s Celebration Tour around July, August, or September of this year, you were probably disappointed to find out that many of the tour dates throughout those months were canceled. Luckily, it looks like the Queen of Pop has made a full comeback and new rescheduled tour dates have been released!

The entirety of Madonna’s Celebration Tour will cover North America and much of Europe and the United Kingdom, though most of the rescheduled tour dates were slated for the North American leg of Madonna’s tour.

Tickets for the Celebration Tour, including the rescheduled North American tour dates, are available now on StubHub.

Purchasing tickets for Madonna’s Celebration Tour via Stubhub offers a unique opportunity for fans to experience the grandeur of a living legend like Madonna. StubHub offers the kind of assurance and protection you won’t really find elsewhere from third-party ticketing platforms thanks to their FanProtect Guarantee, a comprehensive policy designed to protect buyers.

Just keep in mind that StubHub tickets may be more or less than face value, depending on the demand of the particular performance you’re trying to get seats to.

The North American portion of the Celebration Tour was supposed to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, and come to a close on October 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to a serious bacterial infection that landed Madonna in the hospital, many of those North American dates had to be canceled.

Madonna has made a full recovery and is finishing the scheduled European portion of the tour before coming back to perform for North American fans who missed out on seeing her earlier this year. The new rescheduled dates will start in December and end in April. The new dates will include the canceled performances from when Madonna was sick as well as a few additional canceled dates that need to be rescheduled.

Outside of touring, Madonna’s been busy as always in recent years. Her most recent studio album Madame X was released in 2019 to commercial success, but the current Celebration Tour will feature much more than tracks from her most recent release. The Celebration Tour marks her 40th anniversary in the music industry and features a greatest hits setlist, celebrating her journey from an aspiring artist to a global icon.

The tour has been characterized by a nostalgic blend of vintage costumes and archival footage, highlighting Madonna’s significant impact on popular culture and her sustained relevance as a pop icon. This isn’t a tour to miss, whether you’re a Madonna diehard or a simple fan of pop music.

If you didn’t buy tickets to the original canceled tour dates, keep in mind that tickets are selling out very quickly now that those dates have been rescheduled. Get your seats on Stubhub ASAP before they sell out!

Madonna’s Celebration Tour: FAQ

When do tickets for the Madonna 2023-2024 tour go on sale?

All tickets for Madonna’s Celebration Tour are currently on sale to the general public.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Madonna 2023-2024 tour?

There are no presale or early access tickets available for Madonna’s current tour dates.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Madonna 2023-2024 tour?

Madonna is not particularly known for offering VIP tickets or backstage passes to fans who are willing to shell out the big bucks. And considering she recently recovered from a serious bacterial infection, we’re not too surprised that she doesn’t want to do hugs with fans after her shows for the rest of this tour.

December 19 – Washington, DC – Rescheduled from September 2

January 8 – Boston, MA – Rescheduled from August 30

January 9 – Boston, MA – Rescheduled from August 31

January 11 – Toronto, Canada – Rescheduled from August 13

January 12 – Toronto, Canada – Rescheduled from August 14

January 15 – Detroit, MI – Rescheduled from August 5

January 18 – Montreal, Canada – Rescheduled from August 19

January 20 – Montreal, Canada – Rescheduled from August 20

January 22 – New York, NY – Rescheduled from August 23

January 23 – New York, NY – Rescheduled from August 24

January 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Rescheduled from December 20

January 29 – New York, NY – Rescheduled from August 26

February 1 – Chicago, IL – Rescheduled from August 9

February 2 – Chicago, IL – Rescheduled from August 10

February 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rescheduled from August 7

February 8 – Cleveland, OH – Rescheduled from August 2

February 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Rescheduled from July 30

February 17 – Seattle, WA – Rescheduled from July 18

February 18 – Seattle, WA – Rescheduled from July 19

February 21 – Vancouver, Canada – Rescheduled from July 15

February 24 – Sacramento, CA – Rescheduled from January 13

February 27 – San Francisco, CA – Rescheduled from October 4

February 28 – San Francisco, CA – Rescheduled from October 5

March 1 – Las Vegas, NV – Rescheduled from October 7

March 2 – Las Vegas, NV – Rescheduled from October 8

March 13 – Palm Desert, CA – Rescheduled from January 11

March 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Rescheduled from July 22

March 19 – Denver, CO – Rescheduled from July 25

March 24 – Dallas, TX – Rescheduled from September 18

March 25 – Dallas, TX – Rescheduled from September 19

March 28 – Houston, TX – Rescheduled from September 13

March 29 – Houston, TX – Rescheduled from September 14

April 1 – Atlanta, GA – Rescheduled from September 5

April 4 – Tampa, FL – Rescheduled from September 7

April 6 – Miami, FL – Rescheduled from September 9

April 7 – Miami, FL – Rescheduled from September 10

April 14 – Austin, TX – Rescheduled from September 21

April 15 – Austin, TX – Rescheduled from September 22

April 20 – Mexico D.F. – Rescheduled from January 25

April 21 – Mexico D.F. – Rescheduled from January 27

April 23 – Mexico D.F. – Rescheduled from January 28

April 24 – Mexico D.F. – Rescheduled from January 30

