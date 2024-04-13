James Young Not Holding His Breath When It Comes to Styx Entering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Formed back in 1972, Styx used their love for power ballads and rock and roll to create a career that continues today. While the band went through some rough patches throughout the decades, they continue to entertain fans. Releasing 17 studio albums over the years, their last, Crash of the Crown, hit shelves back in 2021. Still sharing their love for music, guitarist James Young recently discussed the band and his thoughts on if they will ever gain a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Speaking with the Detroit radio show Meltdown, Young seemed to hold nothing back when it came to the process of getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While Styx became eligible back in 1998, the band watched year after year as they were snubbed. Sharing his thoughts, Young said, “Well, it’s very East Coast-centric in terms of the people that have a vote. And Styx probably deserves to be in there, but I’m not holding my breath. Our type of music and the audience that basically love our music and buy millions of our records don’t have a vote. There’s 30 or 40 people that decide who’s going in — not 30,000 and 40,000 voting. And, I won’t mention names — that might guarantee we never get in — but I don’t, honestly…”

James Young Only Cares About What The Fans Have To Say

Although wanting to be recognized for their years of entertainment and music, Young explained how the reception from fans is more than enough. “We’ve played in front of audiences and people have said so many wonderful things about, ‘JY, your music has changed my life. Your music saved my life. It got me through the most difficult times when my girlfriend or my mother passed away and I was listening to your music that helped get me through my most difficult time.’ And so what could be more significant than another human being saying that ‘You’ve saved my life. You made my life better.'”

And if Styx never gains a spot, Young declared, “Will I have a smile on my face when I go to my grave if I haven’t made it in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – Sure.”

