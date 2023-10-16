P!nk Denies Flying Israeli Flags on Her Tour: “At This Point, Breathing Is Controversial”

Renowned performer P!nk has been accused of flying the Israeli flag at her concerts. In the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas, many Palestinian (or at least sympathizing) fans were accusing her of backing the wrong side. The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has now clarified that she is not expressing support for Israel, but rather for the Māori people of New Zealand.

“This post will be controversial for some,” P!nk wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “At this point, breathing is controversial. I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not.”

The singer went on to explain that she had been using Poi flags “since the beginning of this tour.” The Māori people use the flags as performance art. The particular flags P!nk uses on her tour are white and blue, hence the confusion with the Israeli flag.

To the singer, the use of the Poi flags is nothing more than a celebration of the Māori people’s beauty. In fact, she doesn’t hope to show support for any cause on her tour other than LGBTQ+ rights.

“I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag,” she continued in her Tweet. “That will remain my position. I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us.”

P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour is just about to wrap up. She has a few more dates scattered throughout October, including Tacoma, Vancouver, and Denver stops. Find her remaining dates, HERE.

Her clarification comes on the heels of her album Trustfall. P!nk tapped a number of collaborators for the project, including The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton, and First Aid Kit.

