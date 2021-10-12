Styx Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebration with Five-Night Engagement with Nancy Wilson

It’s hard to believe that 50 years have passed since the supergroup Styx began their hit-making run. The multi-Platinum rockers are kicking off their 50th year with a five-night engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The shows will be held on January 28 and 29 and February 2, 4, and 5, 2022 and will include special guest, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer, Nancy Wilson.

“We are thrilled to announce that Nancy Wilson, the super talented singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist performer we’ve enjoyed as a member of Heart, will be joining STYX on stage when we return to the Venetian in Las Vegas for five nights: January 28, 29 and February 2,4 and 5. Talk about ‘these dreams’ coming true!!! Come join us!” said STYX singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw

“I’m so pleased to be part of the STYX plus Nancy Wilson collaboration. I think it’s going to be fun and really different from other shows,” adds Wilson.

The event will see Tommy Shaw (vocals, guitars), James “JY” Young (vocals, guitars), Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), Todd Sucherman (drums), and Ricky Phillips (bass), along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo, come together on the exclusive setlist that is sure to encompass Styx’s greatest hits over the 50 years.

“Looking forward to collaborating with another artist in Las Vegas. We had great fun with Don Felder and are looking forward to rocking with Nancy Wilson,” shares STYX co-founding guitarist James “JY” Young.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Photo by Jason Powell