Styx Bassist Ricky Phillips Announces His Departure From the Band After Two Decades

While holding a place in music since the 1970s, many will always remember Ricky Phillips for performing with the rock band Styx for over 20 years. Although the musician played alongside other great performers throughout his time on stage, sharing the spotlight with Styx caused Phillips to gain the spotlight, even when he split duties with the original bassist Chuck Panozzo. Although enjoying his time with Styx, the musician recently announced his departure from the band.

Videos by American Songwriter

When news breaks that a band member decided to leave, rumors start to circulate as to the reason behind the departure. Not wanting rumors to surround the band, Phillips decided to clear the air with his announcement. He wrote in a statement, “Dear Friends, after touring for 50 years with The Babys, Bad English, opening for Tina Turner (on the Private Dancer tour with John Parr), Belinda Carlisle’s first solo tour, rehearsing in Tahoe and recording at Little Mountain in Canada with Jimmy Page and David Coverdale and writing, touring, and co-producing 10/10 with Ronnie Montrose, to name a chosen few…I’m taking a breather.”

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind “Mr. Roboto” by Styx]

Ricky Phillips Not Done With Music

Needing to take a break from the road, Phillips isn’t giving up his career in music as he decided to work on a project close to his home. “My last 20+ years of touring and recording with my friends in Styx has come to an end. I am taking a break from the road. I’m not retiring, just taking a break. Presently, I have accepted an offer to co-produce a project in a studio close to home. I’ve known since I was a kid that live performance is in my blood so, in time I will post any future engagements or commitments. But for right now, Melissa and I will share coffee talk and meals from home…with our critters close by.”

As for his time with Styx, Phillips made sure to honor his decades with the band and share his love for them. “It was a joy to spend two decades with Ricky Phillips in Styx and we wish him all the best in his next adventure. He’ll always be a part of the Styx family and we’ll miss his presence on our stage and in our touring lives. With all our love, The Styx Family.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)