Janet Jackson Debuts Teaser for New Self-Titled Documentary

On Monday (September 6), famed pop star, Janet Jackson, released the first one-minute trailer for her upcoming self-titled documentary, Janet. It’s already been viewed on the platform about a million times.

“Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u,” Jackson wrote on Twitter to her 3.8 million followers.

Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u. 😘 #JanetDoc pic.twitter.com/kAkcySu0H6 — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 6, 2021

The documentary, which is slated to run on A&E and Lifetime in January 2022, is billed as “unfiltered,” and in the teaser video, Jackson says, “This is my story, told by me, not through someone else’s eyes.” Adding, “This is the truth—take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

In the teaser, we also see images of Jackson’s brother Michael, her father, and other family members. We see footage of her as a child and as an adult, on stage and behind the scenes. We also see interviews from Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, and more.

The 55-year-old, Gary, Indiana-born Jackson, who rose to fame and infamy with her famous family, later fell out of the public eye after her “Wardrobe Malfunction” with Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl.

Jackson, who has sold over 100-million records, is still considered by many to be one of the biggest and most impactful female pop stars of the ‘90s.

It’s rumored Jackson may have a new album forthcoming, Black Diamond, along with an upcoming world tour of the same name.