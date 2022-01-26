Janet Jackson Reveals Michael Jackson Insulted Her About Her Weight in New Documentary

It begins…

Janet Jackson has a new documentary, Janet, which she co-produced. In it, audiences are waiting for all of the revealing stories. As the kids would say, lots of “tea” will be spilled.

In the new documentary, Jackson says his famous brother Michael used to harass her about her weight. While this is what older siblings often do, Janet said it was particularly hurtful.

Janet says Michael would call her “pig, horse, slaughter hog” during childhood.

She added, “When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you,” according to The Daily Mail.

The upcoming two-part doc premieres on Friday (Jan. 28) on A&E and Lifetime. In it, Janet discusses her body and weight issues, and talks, of course, at length about Michael, including the notorious accusations against him.

The doc also focuses on Janet’s past relationships, including with rapper Jermaine Dupri and Wissam Al Mana, who is the father of her son.

In the past, Janet has talked about how she and Michael were close. She’s said that her closest family members were Michael and brother Randy Jackson. But with time and perspective, perhaps new aspects of those relationships will come to light.

Audiences will find out Friday.

To promote the new doc, Janet also went on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently.

“How can you document your life, tell your story, in 4 hours? It’s a very difficult thing to do,” she told Clarkson.

The show’s social media promoted the interview clip, also writing on Twitter, “Can’t wait for the new #JanetDoc“

See a clip of the interview from The Kelly Clarkson Show below ahead of this weekend’s doc release.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images