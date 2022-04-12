Jason Aldean, Bryan Adams Go to “Heaven” on 2022 CMT Awards

Jason Aldean stepped on the rainy stage on Lower Broadway in Nashville as the heavens poured down to reunite with former Crossroads collaborator Bryan Adams for a special performance of Adam’s 1985 hit “Heaven” during the awards ceremony on April 11.

The duo first started working together back in 2008 for the country-rock episode of CMT Crossroads, and were nominated for the CMT for Best Collaborative Video for their performance of “Heaven” in 2010.

Trading verses of the song, the two joined together to sing through the chorus of “Heaven” as the rain fell down and the audience sang along to each word. Released in 1985, “Heaven” was Adams’ first No. 1 hit on the charts.

At the April 11 ceremony, Aldean also took home the first award of the night for Best Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards for his collaboration with Carrie Underwood for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You.” The pair were also nominated for and won Video of the Year for the same song.

“This song has just kind of been so unbelievable this year, how you, the fans, have responded to it, and how everybody has,” said Aldean, accepting the award with Underwood. “For me, the video is [director] Shaun Silva, everybody at Tackle Box, Michael Knox for producing this song and just kinda making this more than I ever thought it could be.”

Photo: Erika Goldring / Getty Images for CMT