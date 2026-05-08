Carrie Underwood Reveals the Kind of Grandma She Wants to Be

Carrie Underwood is thinking of the future every time she makes a lifestyle decision today. In an interview with Business Insider, the country singer revealed why she’s so focused on living a healthy life.

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“The decisions that I’m making today are going to determine what my future looks like 20 or 30 plus years down the road,” she said. “I want to be one of those grandmas someday that’s like ‘Nana still lives by herself, and she’s still got chickens, and she’s down there milking a cow.’”

Underwood said she works to meet that goal by using her own app, HiNote Life, which “takes the guesswork” out of keeping healthy.

When she doesn’t feel like working out, Underwood said she still stays active thanks to her 400-acre Tennessee farm.

“If there’s lots of work to do outside, I consider that my exercise,” she said. “If I’m shoveling and planting stuff or picking stuff or whatever it is, that’s my workout, and I love it.”

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Life on Her Tennessee Farm

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Underwood opened up about her life on the farm with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons.

“My goal is to just do as much as I can myself,” Underwood said of farm life. “I love it. It’s a challenge, and it’s frustrating, and it’s exciting, and it’s rewarding, and just all the things.”

That part of Underwood’s life, she said, is the “polar opposite” of her job as a judge on American Idol.

“I’m like, Cinderella at the ball. I’m a princess, and it’s great. And then I come home, and I’m covered in dirt. I’m covered in poop,” she said. “… I’m cleaning up after everybody and barefoot in the kitchen. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

It’s for that reason, Underwood said during an appearance on The View, that she doesn’t bring work home with her.

“They’ll come to shows and see me do what I do. I feel like they’re proud,” she said of her sons. “But then mom makes dinner. I’m usually covered in dirt, or I have farm animals everywhere, or I’m covered in poop. Whatever it is. That’s mom.”

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