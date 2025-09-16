Jason Aldean Reflects on Skirting the Edge of Cancel Culture

Spending nearly three decades in country music, Jason Aldean had a pretty good understanding of how the music industry operated. And besides the business side, he was also an expert when it came to dealing with fame. And thanks to the rise of social media, a few singers and celebrities found themselves dealing with more than backlash as some called for them to be canceled. With celebrities watching their entire careers vanish over a simple tweet, Aldean explained how he found himself on the edge of cancellation more than a few times.

Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Aldean discussed several topics, including cancel culture. And not hiding from his past, the singer admitted, “Trust me, I know — I’ve toed the line a few times over the years.”

The History Of Blacklash Surrounding Jason Aldean

For those who may not be familiar with Aldean’s career, the singer made headlines in 2015 when he dressed as rapper Lil Wayne for Halloween. That incident brought him a great deal of backlash. But that was just the start, as he also supported the Confederate flag by selling his tour shirt that featured it.

His most recent trouble came in 2023 when he released the hit song “Try That in a Small Town.” Although some suggested the song carried racist undertones, the singer insisted, “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it.”

Although causing a debate among critics and fans, “Try That in a Small Town” landed No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the US Hot Country Songs chart. It reached No. 2 on the Global 200.

Even with Aldean watching the criticism pour in, he continued to stay true to himself. Not letting the noise of headlines or backlash get to him, he took a moment to thank fans for supporting him. He told Shepard, “I think country music fans for sure are the most loyal. They latch onto an artist early on in their career and they follow that artist, ya know, unless they just do something really stupid.”

Looking back on his career, Aldean acknowledged the challenges but remains grateful that country music has given him the foundation to do what he loves.

