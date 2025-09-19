Jason Aldean Strikes $250 Million Deal With BMG for Full Catalog

Over the last few years, famed singers have decided to cash in on their success by selling their music catalog. Just to name a few, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Sting, Phil Collins & Genesis, Tina Turner, Pink Floyd, and numerous others received massive paydays for their music. It wasn’t that long ago that Zach Bryan made headlines when he sold his entire music catalog to Warner Records for a staggering $350 million. And now, adding his name to that list, Jason Aldean struck a deal worth $250 million.

Videos by American Songwriter

Thanks to hit songs like “Big Green Tractor”, “She’s Country”, and Try That In A Small Town”, Aldean not only expanded his grasp on country music but caught the eye of BMG, which is the parent company of BBR Music Group. And becoming one of the biggest moves from the company, Aldean will walk away with $250 million.

Although a massive payday for Aldean, BMG now owns the singer’s entire music catalog. And that included the music and even the performing rights. Excited about the purchase, the CEO of BMG, Thomas Coesfeld, explained how the company was expanding its grasp on country music. “By bringing together the iconic catalog of Jason Aldean, we are strengthening our footprint in country music while expanding across genres and deepening our investment in the U.S.”

[RELATED: Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson Turn Tragedy Into a Call for Unity: “There Are Three Things We All Have in Common”]

Jason Aldean Calls Sale “Full-Circle Moment”

The former president of BMG, Jon Loba, praised Aldean for continuing to push the envelope when it came to his music. “Jason has consistently pushed the envelope both sonically and lyrically. His unwavering commitment to evolution has ensured that each new album delivers something fresh for fans, while continuing to shape the direction of the genre itself.”

As for Aldean, who is now $250 million richer, he discussed the sale, stating, “BBR Music Group and BMG have always shown a real commitment to my music and a belief in me as an artist. Knowing all of my music is in the hands of my long-time label team makes this a full-circle moment.”

With BMG now in control of hits like “Amarillo Sky”, Aldean’s catalog joins the ranks of the most valuable collections in modern country music.

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)