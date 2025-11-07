Jason Aldean Shares New Music Following Cryptic Social Media Posts

With 30 No. 1 songs and six albums certified platinum or higher, Jason Aldean has had quite the career. But the five-time Grammy nominee isn’t ready for a career retrospective quite yet. With no plans to stop touring anytime soon, Aldean is prepping for the release of his 12th studio album, which follows 2023’s Highway Desperado. And after leaving a bread crumb trail of hints on social media, the “Big Green Tractor” singer, 48, will drop a new song tomorrow.

Just one day after sharing photos of his recent studio sessions, Jason Aldean delighted fans when he shared a teaser of an upcoming song to social media on Thursday, Nov. 6. The caption reads simply, “Tomorrow,” meaning fans can expect new music Friday (Nov. 7.)

The instrumental-only video consists of a series of vignettes—a happy couple dancing, laborers hard at work, Aldean standing beside a fire in an open field. While revealing very little about the song itself, the post was certainly enough to whet fans’ appetites.

“I can feel it just from the music. I’m ready for this one,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another pleaded, “Let’s have that album announcement [tomorrow] please good sir.”

What We Know About Jason Aldean’s Next Album

This untitled song follows Jason Aldean’s latest, “How Far Does a Goodbye Go,” released in September. During a May 2025 interview with Taste of Country Nights, the three-time Entertainer of the Year revealed that his 12th album was nearly done.

“We been in the studio a lot, man, probably like the last eight months or so, six to eight months,” he told host Evan Paul. “Pretty much done with the album; at least my part. It’s been a cool project, a lot of songs, couple duets in there too, so it’s gonna be pretty cool.”

Aldean didn’t reveal any more information on his duet partners, but he did clarify that he had worked with one artist in the past. The other is new, he said.

The “She’s Country” hitmaker also told Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard that fans can expect less lighthearted party fare on this album. “As you get older, you know, the subject matter gets a little more mature and you deal with s— that you, you know, maybe didn’t deal with early on or didn’t pay attention to early on in your life,” he said. “And, you know, now it’s a real thing.”

Featured image by Scott Legato/Getty Images