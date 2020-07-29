Jason Isbell and Tommy Stinson headline the third episode of Nicole Atkins’ “Live From The Steel Porch” summer variety show today 7 pm ET. The livestream airs on Amazon Music’s Twitch TV channel, which you can access here.

Atkins’ new release, Italian Ice, celebrates all things Jersey Shore, and what better way to highlight the sounds of summer than music from the Asbury Park boardwalk. The weekly one-hour broadcast features Atkins and her Jersey bandmates performing songs from Italian Ice, along with choice cuts from previous records, filmed at Langosta Lounge.

Previous episodes featured chats and performances with Shakey Graves, Deal Casino, Luke Mossman (Ghost Notes) and more. Dean Ween discussed his love of shark fishing on Island Beach State Park and photographer Danny Clinch and Atkins riff on the unique flavors of Maruca’s Pizza, which just set up a location in Asbury Park.

Atkins resides in Nashville but grew up in New Jersey and made the trek back to her home stomping grounds for the summer. In our recent interview, she commented: “If I had to make a list of ten things that instantly make me feel better, walking on the boardwalk is one.”

Nicole Atkins (Photo credit: Barbara FG)

Italian Ice was recorded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and several of the songs took shape during her move from New Jersey to Nashville. “My roots are Jersey. I learned everything I know from music coming off the radio stations coming out of Philly, New York, New Jersey.”

Atkins promises a fun-filled time with each broadcast. “I’ve been waiting to share this with you all for quite some time and am so excited to be able to present this show full of my favorite things,” she wrote on Facebook. “The beach, the boardwalk, rock n roll, mystical things and pizza.”