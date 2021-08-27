New Velvet Underground & Nico Tribute Album Features Courtney Barnett, Iggy Pop, and More

Today (August 27), Verve Records has shared a rendition of the Velvet Underground’s song, “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” performed by Grammy-nominated artist, Courtney Barnett. The latest version is featured on the forthcoming album, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which is set for release on September 24.

“I love them [The Velvet Underground & Nico],” Barnett said in a press release. “When I listen to ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ and read the lyrics, I realize it’s a perfect song. I can relate to every inch of it. I just felt like I could get inside the world of this song.”

Lou Reed’s close friend, Hall Willner, who passed away in 2020, produced the forthcoming tribute album. It features guest performances from Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Andrew Bird, Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, Iggy Pop, and many more. Fans can pre-order the record here.

See songs from Vile and Berninger below: