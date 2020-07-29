It’s the last week of the ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, and Thursday’s episode focuses on balancing creativity with the need to take care of your mind and body, highlighted by a conversation between songwriters Dan Wilson and Brandy Clark.

With live music grinding to a near halt, musicians are discovering new ways to make money. ASCAP’s Home Edition pulls together experts from the business, health and arts fields who will offer advice on the best ways to further your career while maintaining your mental and physical health.

Past livestreams featured Finneas and Glen Hansard discussing the creative process, Congressman Adam Schiff and ASCAP Chairman Paul Williams informing members of the latest developments for creator’s rights and multiple detailed sessions with industry insiders on furthering your songwriting career.

Sign up is free for members and non-members here. Past sessions can be accessed by registering with ASCAP and viewed here.

Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s panels:

2:35-3:00 PM EDT- New Approaches to Wellness for Music Creators

Representatives from Daily Burn, Daybreaker and MusiCares will deliver new approaches to maintaining your well-being in a socially-distanced world.

3:15- 4:00 PM EDT- How Does It Feel: Mental Health, Wellness and the Music Community

Psychotherapist Dr. Delverlon Hall and producer/actor/Da Internz co-founder Kosine break down the stigmas around artists’ mental health and offer guidance on preserving integrity amid the added pressures of the pandemic.

4:10- 4:40 PM EDT- Sponsored Session: Bandzoogle Presents 14 Ways to Make Money with Music Online

The reality that musicians are facing is that it could be a while before live performances, tours and festivals are back in full swing. So it’s crucial that you lay the groundwork now to monetize your music online. The good news is that once we come out on the other side of the pandemic, all the effort you put in to supplement your income will continue to pay off over time. Bandzoogle’s Dave Cool for this workshop to learn some of the ways that you can start making money from your music online.

4:50- 5:35 PM EDT- Words and Music in Six Seconds with Dan Wilson and Brandy Clark

Grammy-winning artist, songwriter, producer and Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson (Adele’s “Someone Like You,” The Chicks’ “Not Ready to Make Nice”) joins six-time Grammy-nominee, acclaimed songwriter and CMA-winner Brandy Clark for a version of his “Words and Music in Six Seconds” Instagram series and discussion of the songwriting process. Capping off the afternoon is Emmy-winning producer, teacher and author Richard Wolf on the relationship between music and meditation, and balancing the mind, body and spirit in one’s art and career.

5:45- 6:30 PM EDT- Music as the Bridge to Mindfulness

Music creation necessarily involves your mind, body and spirit. But all too often, we struggle with nourishing and balancing these three essential parts of our art and career. Emmy Award-winning producer, teacher and author Richard “Wolfie” Wolf will illustrate how mindful awareness practices can provide powerful tools to help. You’ll learn how these practices can support your resilience in dealing with the pressures of working in music, while contributing to creativity and overall health and well-being. Wolf will also outline the longstanding relationship between music and meditation, and explain how music has already tuned your headspace for mindfulness. The session will conclude with a guided meditation tailored for musical minds.