Jason Isbell Tweets Criticism of U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

On Tuesday (March 1), President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address to Congress.

And, as you might expect, there’s been a great deal of fallout since.

On Wednesday, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, to name one critic of the President, tweeted out a dig against the POTUS, writing on Twitter, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris weaponized COVID. They refused to take a vaccine developed by President Trump.”

Seeing that Tweet, Grammy Award-winning guitarist and songwriter Jason Isbell tweeted his own criticism of the senator to his many followers, writing, “This is your whole life, Marsha. You’re literally spending your one magical moment of existence doing this. You are the result of thousands of generations of survival and this is all we get from you. Constant horseshit.”

Twitter user Will Watson replied in the thread, saying he’d reported the Senator’s “misinformation,” saying on the social media platform, “It’s also COVID misinformation. I reported it.”

Isbell, who is as popular on social media as he is on stage playing his brand of thoughtful rock ‘n’ roll, is no stranger to speaking his mind.

In January, Isbell tweeted his disappointment with the Grand Ole Opry when the institution welcomed country star Morgan Wallen on stage after Wallen got caught using racial slurs and has yet to follow through with his promises of restitution.

Wallen joined Ernest on stage on January 8. Together, Wallen and Earnest released the song “Flower Shops” which charted well.

Isbell posted on Twitter to his nearly half a million followers, “Last night @opry you had a choice- either upset one guy and his ‘team,’ or break the hearts of a legion of aspiring Black country artists. You chose wrong and I’m real sad for a lot of my friends today. Not surprised though. Just sad.”

And new Grammy nominee Allison Russell replied to Isbell’s sentiments, echoing them by saying, “It’s deeply disappointing given that MW has yet to make good on any of the reparations he claimed he would be undertaking.”

Over the past few years, Isbell has been very vocal about the existence of racism and other forms of segregation that seemingly masquerade as “tradition” in the south and in country and southern music.

“Nostalgia requires a lack of examination,” he said.

Photo Alysse Gafkjen / Sacks & Co.