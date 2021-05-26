Jay-Z Reveals Return Of Made In America Festival For 10th Anniversary

Jay-Z revealed on Wednesday (May 26) the return of his self-curated Made in America Festival for a 10th year in Philadelphia. The two-day event, taking place in Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is slated for Labor Day Weekend (September 4 and 5). Early bird tickets are now up for grabs. The official lineup has yet to be announced.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” Jay-Z shares in a press statement. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

This year’s festival, produced by Roc Nation, benefits the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner — with a portion of net proceeds will to also support The Reform Alliance. Tickets purchased for the cancelled 2020 event are valid for the 2021 return. In 2012, the inaugural event wracked in $135 million for the local economy.

Find out additional info, including a forthcoming performance lineup, here.