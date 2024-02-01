Usher Reveals How Jay-Z Spawned His Super Bowl Performance, Discloses Track List for New Album

For over the past 30 years, Usher has contributed to the music industry with hits like “Love in this Club”, “U Got It Back”, “Think of You” and “My Way”. Besides holding 8 Grammy Awards, the singer landed number-one singles in three consecutive decades. Only artists like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Madonna have achieved such success. Often referred to as the King of R&B, Usher is not only preparing to perform during the upcoming Super Bowl, but he recently revealed the track list for his new album Coming Home.

While Usher continues to perfect his performance for the Super Bowl halftime show on February 11, the star expands his career with his new album hitting shelves on February 9. With a historic performance and new album coming within days of each other, the singer decided to give fans a taste of Coming Home. Posting the entire track list on Twitter, Usher wrote, “U been asking…so I had to deliver. The official tracklist for my new album.”

U been asking…so I had to deliver. The official tracklist for my new album, #COMINGHOME | 2.9.24 | Pre-order NOW | https://t.co/JjPVHIyiO7 pic.twitter.com/yEgyZ1Kfa0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) January 31, 2024

Gaining over 18,000 likes, fans celebrated the return of Usher. The last time the artists released a new album was back in 2016 with Hard II Love. Looking at the comment section, fans wrote, “I can’t wait for the album and the super bowl show! I hope you hit the road afterward like Beyonce and madonna! Xxxooo.” One person added, “Starting off with ODG on the first track, it’s just the perfect way to kick things off. Number 1!”

Usher Is A Fan Of Spades

With just one week remaining before he takes the field, Usher explained how the opportunity came about with NFL legend Shannon Shay. Hosting his Club Shay Shay podcast, the NFL star found out that Jay Z was the first to call Usher about performing at the Super Bowl. With the two artists sharing a history, Usher believed Jay Z wanted nothing more than to play “Spades”. But to his surprise, Jay Z offered him what he called the “Michael Moment.”

Usher said he was expecting Jay Z to call him about playing spades but it was about the Super Bowl. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CANpPlUsqs — Hovito (@RocNationBurner) January 31, 2024

Although Usher joins a long list of artists who performed during the Super Bowl, he considered the opportunity to be career-defining. He revealed to Extra, “When I got the call, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been working really hard my entire career.’ The preparation didn’t start within the last two years of performing in Las Vegas. It really started 30 years ago, and my commitment to it and the journey that I’ve taken musically is why I think I’m given that moment.”

Don’t miss Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

