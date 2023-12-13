Jelly Roll Breaks Silence on Almost Fighting The Black Keys: “Embarrassed to Say It’s a True Story”

Jelly Roll is sharing his side of the story of the time he almost got into a fight with The Black Keys. The artist’s reaction was instantly relatable, sharing embarrassment for his past self. Who hasn’t done something they’re ashamed of?

“I’m embarrassed to say it’s a true story,” Jelly Roll told The Daily Show. “I was fresh out of jail, and I was battling those—I still had those habits with me. I was just a very, very insecure human being.”

The artist said he’s changed his tune in the years since, and he thanks God for putting him on the right path. Jelly Roll turned things around for his daughter.

“It’s the ‘who I was’ and ‘who I am’ thing again, right? Man, God softened my heart,” he said. “Looking back at that kid, I kinda laugh. I got blushing when you brought it up ’cause I was embarrassed, a little bit. I was so entitled and so angry, and everything was about me. I thought they were joking and laughing at us ’cause I was used to being in that kind of a situation. It was all about ego, man.”

The Black Keys Open Up About Almost Fighting Jelly Roll

The Black Keys originally opened up about almost fighting the artist. Speaking with Audacy, The Black Keys’ frontman Patrick Carney discussed the encounter.

“What had happened was, I met Jelly Roll 13 years ago, before he was famous and he’s just like right out of prison probably, it was 2010,” Carney explained. “I was with this friend of ours, Harmony Korine, we were in Nashville at this Hip Hop show. Yelawolf was just coming out starting to perform and I went and Jelly Roll was there. I didn’t know who he was.”

According to Carney, a misunderstanding almost led to the fight. Jelly Roll thought they were making a joke at his expense, and he didn’t take kindly to the remark.

Carney continued, “Harmony was joking around about something. Jelly Roll thought we were making fun of him, and he just rolled up to me and just scared the living crap out of me. Like, ‘Do you wanna go…?’ And I was like, ‘Nope, I’m good dude. Nice to meet you though.’”

In the end, no harm no foul, and it’s a funny story that all involved can now look back on.

[Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio]