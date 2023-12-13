Pink Unloads on Haters in Fiery Social Media Post: “F–k Yeah Times 44!”

Pink is still out here causing a stir despite people on social media thinking she’s gotten old, and that’s the way she likes it. In a recent Twitter exchange where someone claimed she “got old,” Pink fired back by sharing that she’s grateful for the fact that she’s aged.

“What a blessing to have life, years,” she wrote on Twitter. “To be this strong, to be able To still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F–k yeah times 44!” She continued, replying to the claim, “Although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day.”

Pink On Her Identity and Ageing

In a conversation with 60 Minutes recently, Pink discussed her lasting influence and identity in music over the past 25 years. “I know what certain people think of when they look at me, down to the fact that I’m muscular, I’m outspoken, and I have short hair: I’m possibly a dude, definitely a lesbian,” she said.

She continued, “People put you in a box no matter what you look like. My box happens to be, ‘If you’re outspoken and you don’t bend to societal norms, then you’re scary and dangerous.’”

Pink also commented on aging, saying she wants to keep performing and making music until she literally can’t anymore. “I keep demanding more and more from myself physically, emotionally, spiritually, and vocally,” she said when asked about the hardest part of being a musician. “I want to raise the bar all the time, and I’m sort of going against time.”

She continued, “I like going against societal norms. When they say a woman has to slow down, become smaller, take up less space, calm down: no, absolutely not. Why? Who says? Why can’t we ride until the wheels fall off?” she asked, laughing. “That’s what I plan on doing.”

Pink’s live show is intense, demanding, and a whole lot of fun for both Pink and her fans. She’s kicking off the 2024 leg of her Summer Carnival Tour starting in Australia on February 9, then heading to New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland after. Tickets are available here.