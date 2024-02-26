Riley Green Reveals the Hilarious Reason He Won’t Go Hunting with Jelly Roll

Riley Green and Jelly Roll may have just collaborated on a song. However, don’t expect them to be hunting buddies like Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean. Green hilariously revealed he wouldn’t take Jelly Roll duck hunting.

Videos by American Songwriter

Both Green and Jelly Roll collaborated together on “Copenhagen in a Cadillac.” The two also become good buddies. However, it appears that friendship has its limits. Speaking with Taste of Country, Green opened up about his fondness for duck hunting.

While Jelly Roll is a fan of smoking marijuana, that isn’t why Green wouldn’t duck hunt him. The country singer doesn’t believe it would have an effect on his hunting. He explained that the ducks wouldn’t smell the scent of the drugs on Jelly Roll.

“Well, ducks can’t smell, so I don’t think that’s an issue,” Green said. However, he feels that Jelly Roll may scare off the ducks. While Jelly Roll is super friendly, he is also kind of loud. Green also doesn’t think Jelly Roll would have the patience. “Ya know, he’s a pretty jovial guy. He’s kinda out loud, so I don’t know if he can be still and quiet long enough.”

[See Riley Green in Concert]

He also doubted that Jelly Roll would have fun. He said, “I don’t think that’s for him.”

Riley Green Opens Up About Jelly Roll Collaboration

In an interview with Audacy, Green opened up about collaborating with Jelly Roll on the song. He felt the two complimented each other well.

“I think you have to have Jelly Roll on at least one song to release an album now, he’s very popular,” Green joked. “I thought it was a cool collaboration that people probably didn’t see coming.”

While the collaboration may have come out of left corner for some, Green sees “Copenhagen In a Cadillac” as an extension of their friendship. Green also celebrated Jelly Roll’s journey in country music, admitting that the singer was currently having a moment.

“He’s one of those guys, we just hit it off the first time we met. [It] seemed like we’d known each other forever,” he said. “He’s having such a cool moment in Country music and his stories are very original. I think what people are drawn to is he doesn’t hide anything about it, he is who he is.”

He continued, “We’ve done a bunch of shows together, so I’m glad we got that song on the album. I’m happy for him and all that he’s got goin’ on.”

[Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]