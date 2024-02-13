Jelly Roll Plans on Losing 250 Pounds Thanks to the Help of UFC President Dana White’s Bio Hacker

Jelly Roll is serious about his goal to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle. The country artist has even hired a personal trainer to help him.

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast, bio hacker Gary Breka opened up about working with Jelly Roll. Breka previously worked with both Jake Owen and UFC President Dana White. He’s excited to help Jelly Roll through his journey.

“I am so excited to be on this journey with him, and he’s been very vulnerable about it too. He said ‘You know Gary, this is the first time that I’ve felt like my weight is killing me,'” Breka said.

Breka is devoted to helping Jelly Roll achieve his weight loss goal. Breka is a big fan of the singer and his overall message. He sees Jelly Roll’s story as one that’s really inspirational, and he believes that is why he resonates with fans.

“I feel like that guy’s got a real message for the world. If you really listen to the lyrics in his songs, man it is deep. And you know that those lyrics are coming from a story that is very visceral, very authentic, very real,” he said.

Both Breka and Jelly Roll have set a weight goal of 250 pounds. Breka said, “We’re going to strip about 250 pounds off of him in the next 12 to 14 months. 250 pounds. He weighed in at 494.”

As part of Jelly Roll’s initiative to lose weight, he’s also training for a 5K. Speaking with People, the country singer discussed his progress so far. He’s both dieting as well as regularly walking.

“It’s going really good, man,” Jelly Roll told the outlet. “This is the first week in six weeks I haven’t got my miles in just because the Grammys week’s been so rough, but I have been getting in the sauna.”

He continued, “As long as I’m training for this thing, I’m just shedding weight. I’ve been eating crazy good, so I’m excited.”

However, Jelly Roll is also being realistic about his goals as well. He’s currently walking a 21-minute mile with plans to shave off six minutes from that time.

“I don’t know if ‘running’ is going to be the word, but I’m definitely going to get the 3.1 miles done — probably a brisk power walk,” he said. “My goal is to be able to do a 15-minute mile.”

[Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]