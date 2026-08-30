Jelly Roll and Carly Pearce Lead an All-Star Opry Singalong of “9 to 5” in Honor of Dolly Parton

Some of country music’s biggest names are paying tribute to one of the genre’s most legendary talents. In the wake of Dolly Parton’s death, the Grand Ole Opry dedicated its Aug. 29 show to the late singer.

For the final track of her five-song set, Carly Pearce opted to sing Parton’s hit “9 To 5.” The song is a meaningful one to Pearce, who really did work for Parton as a teenager, when she was hired as a performer at Dollywood.

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“I went to my parents as a freshman in high school, and I said, ‘Hey guys, I saw an audition. Hear me out. I’m going to quit high school and I’m going to go sing at Dollywood.’ I don’t know who’s crazier, me or my mom and dad, because they let me,” Pearce told the crowd after performing her first song. “I really did work nine to five for Dolly.”

As the last song of her set approached, Pearce spoke once again about her work at Dollywood.

“I told you earlier, I really did work nine to five for Dolly, so I do feel that it’s only right that we honor the queen,” Pearce said, before asking the audience, “Are you ready to sing, Grand Ole Opry?”

Indeed they were. The whole crowd jumped to their feet and sang and danced along with the catchy tune. The special moment didn’t end there, though, as Jelly Roll made his way onto the stage to join Pearce on the song.

Eventually, all of the night’s performers joined the pair on stage and got in on a singalong. It was Parton herself who ended the show, though. The Opry opted to make video of her singing “I Will Always Love You” the night’s final performance.

What to Know About the Grand Ole Opry’s Dolly Parton Tribute

The special moment came after Pearce, who was celebrating her fifth anniversary as an Opry member, opened the show by singing “Those Memories of You,” a track Parton released alongside Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt in 1987.

Performances from Channing Wilson, Kathy Mattea, and others followed, before Pearce came back on the stage for her full set.

Fresh off the release of her latest album, Honest Woman, Pearce delighted the crowd by singing “Same Circus” and “He Don’t Like My Dogs,” two tracks that appear on the LP.

She then turned to to her collaborations, singing both parts of her and Riley Green’s “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” and welcoming Molly Tuttle and Dan Tyminski back to the stage to perform their track, “What If You Loved Me.”

The whole concert is now available to stream.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images