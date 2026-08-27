Linda Ronstadt Mourns Dolly Parton, Recalls One of the “Most Extraordinary” Musical Experiences of Her Life

During the mid 1970s, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris had the wonderful idea to release an album together. But given their schedules at the time, the idea was eventually shelved. Thankfully, over a decade later, the trio found enough time to get in the studio. The result – Trio. With the album a massive success, the singers followed it up with a second album in 1999. Having shared the spotlight with Dolly, Ronstadt recently broke her silence to honor the legendary voice, icon, and star.

In 2011, Ronstadt decided to retire from performing after struggling with a neurodegenerative condition called progressive supranuclear palsy. Leaving her unable to sing, the diagnosis forced Ronstadt away from the stage, but it never erased the friendships she created during her remarkable career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a picture of them together, Ronstadt wrote how Dolly was more than a friend. She considered being in her presence one of the greatest achievements in her career. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Dolly Parton. One of the most extraordinary musical experiences of my life was recording with her. The world is a poorer place without her.”

[RELATED: 4 Dolly Parton Songs From 1974 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today]

Fans Remember Dolly Parton And The Impact Of ‘Trio’

Gaining nearly 60,000 likes, fans turned the comment section into a memorial for Dolly. One person wrote how it was Ronstadt and Trio that introduced them to the hitmaker. “I will always listen to my Trio Albums. As a lifelong Linda Ronstadt fan, It was Trio that really introduced me to the great Dolly Parton. After Trio I really started listening to Dolly Parton, beyond her hits. May she rest in peace.”

Another fan labeled Dolly nothing short of a songbird bathed in light. “Dolly radiated a light that she scooped up from the sun and moon. That light moved with her as though she was bathed in it. Always authentic. Her voice moved us all. Three of my favorite songbirds.”

The impact that the three singers had on the industry was undeniable. When Trio first released, it dominated the charts, peaking at No. 1 on US Cashbox, UK Country Albums, and US Top Country Albums. On the US Billboard 200, it finished at No. 6.

Play video

But that was just the start. When it came to awards, Trio won Album of the Year, Vocal Event of the Year, and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. At the Grammys, it was nominated alongside Michael Jackson, U2, Whitney Houston, and Prince for Album of the Year.

Although U2 won for The Joshua Tree, the nomination cemented Trio as something special. And with Dolly’s passing, those recordings now carried even more weight, preserving a moment when three legendary voices came together.

(Photo by Julie Fineman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)