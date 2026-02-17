Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie Xo Planning Twins via Surrogate

When finding love in the entertainment industry, individuals have the chance to become what his considered a power couple. There is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, David & Victoria Beckham, and Beyoncé & Jay-Z. Thanks to his rising fame in country music, Jelly Roll added his name to that list as he and his wife, Bunnie Xo, continue to share their lives openly with fans while building both a powerful brand and a growing family. And speaking of growing families, Bunnie Xo recently revealed she and Jelly Roll were planning to welcome twins via a surrogate.

At the center of their marriage is authenticity. Never trying to run or hide from their past, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo used the memories to help shape their future. For Jelly Roll, he often discussed his past and hoped that he could inspire others to pick a different path for themselves. And Bunnie continuously spoke on her battle with infertility.

Embracing the good and bad of life, Bunnie Xo’s new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, revealed the latest on the couple’s IVF journey. “Now that we’re finally stable financially and somewhat emotionally after all the healing we’ve done over this decade together, we’re talking about the future—­including growing our family.” She added, “J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims.”

What Bunnie Xo And Jelly Roll Have To Say To Critics

According to Bunnie Xo, she learned that her Fallopian tubes were blocked when trying to have a child. Thankfully, with the advancements in technology, the couple had other options. “With how much IVF has advanced over the years, and with the help of the most unselfish woman willing to carry twins for us, we’ll be able to make our baby dreams come true.”

With Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo trying for twins, the podcaster understood that some might take issue with their decision due to their age. While both are in their 40s, Bunnie Xo promised, “Some people frown upon our decision to bring babies into this world at our age, and I could give a f**k.”

Caring little about the critics, Bunnie Xo concluded, “We’re going to raise these babies in love and give them everything we were never given. I can’t wait to see a piece of me and him running around outside of our bodies.”

As they look toward this next chapter, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO remain focused on building the loving family they have long dreamed about. And if their journey so far is any indication, they plan to meet it with the same honesty and heart that has defined their Nashville story.

